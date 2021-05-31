Special Memorial Day ceremony held in Lovejoy neighborhood

A wreath-laying and 21-gun salute headlined the ceremony at the Hennepin Park World War II monument.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — People in Buffalo's Lovejoy neighborhood held a Memorial Day ceremony on Sunday at the World War II monument in Hennepin Park.

A wreath-laying ceremony and a 21-gun salute honored the men and women who have died while serving our country. A $30,000 investment was also announced to spruce up the area for families and veterans.

"Just for remembrance, so folks can see and say, 'Hey, they can remember those who served our country,' and I think the biggest takeaway from that is those that came before us," said Erie County legislator Howard Johnson (D), who is also an Army National Guard veteran.

Buffalo Common Council member Bryan Bollman (D) added, "we want this space to be a place for our community to reflect on the loved ones they lost. The area needs to be special, it really needs to pop, so that's why we made the commitment." Bollman represents the city's Lovejoy district.

On Monday, the Buffalo and Erie County Naval and Military Park will hold its Memorial Day ceremony from 10 to 11 a.m.