WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — Tuesday will mark 10 years since Flight 3407 crashed in Clarence Center.

And on Saturday night, a special memorial concert was held at a local honor the memories of the 50 victims.

Susan Wehle was a cantor at Congregation Shir Shalom. She loved music and lifting the spirits others. She was one of the victims of Flight 3407.

On Saturday the synagogue welcomed friends, family and strangers in to honor her and the other 49 victims of the plane crash.

The concert featured spiritual music from local cantors and musicians.

But the purpose was not to not grieve but to remember those who lost their lives that tragic day.