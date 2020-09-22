Special election held Tuesday to upsize Evans Town Board

The special election will determine if the town board should be upsized from the current two members up to five members.

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — If you live in the Town of Evans — and if you're a registered voter — you will be able to vote Tuesday in a special election at the Evans Center Fire Hall. It will determine if the town board should be upsized from the current two members up to five members.

Town Supervisor Mary Hosler says this stems from a petition, and supporters say it will make town government more efficient to have more viewpoints.

Opponents question the need to do so with extra costs and poor timing during the pandemic.