LOCKPORT, N.Y. — The Transit Drive-In held a special screening in honor of one Godzilla's biggest fans.

George Root, III, died in March from stage four kidney cancer before he got the chance to see the new 'Godzilla' movie.

In honor of George-- his good friend Rick Cohen - who happens to own the Transit Drive-In - held a private service followed by a screening of "Godzilla: King of Monsters" on Thursday evening.

Proceeds from ticket sale will go to Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center.

