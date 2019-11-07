WEST SENECA, N.Y. — If you've been feeling the need to add a feline to the family, the SPCA of Erie County has a deal for you.

Starting Monday, July 15, it will kick off a campaign called 'Hakuna CATata'. Adoption fees for cats one year of age and older will be half off. Cats one through five years old will be available for $60 and those older than five will be available for $25 through Wednesday, July 31.

The adoption fee includes the following:

  • feline's spay/neuter surgery, 
  • age appropriate vaccines,
  • initial worming,
  • flea control medicine, 
  • feline leukemia test,
  • microchip, 
  • temporary ID, 
  • certificate for pet's first physical at the SPCA's Lipsey Clinic or Niagara Frontier Veterinary Society's veterinarian of choice
  • option of a 30-day pet insurance plan provided by 24PetWatch
  • a bag of Purina cat food (while supplies last)

'Hakuna CATata' applies to cats at the SPCA's Harlem Rd. facility in West Seneca or one of it's offsite adoption locations.