WEST SENECA, N.Y. — If you've been feeling the need to add a feline to the family, the SPCA of Erie County has a deal for you.

Starting Monday, July 15, it will kick off a campaign called 'Hakuna CATata'. Adoption fees for cats one year of age and older will be half off. Cats one through five years old will be available for $60 and those older than five will be available for $25 through Wednesday, July 31.

The adoption fee includes the following:

feline's spay/neuter surgery,

age appropriate vaccines,

initial worming,

flea control medicine,

feline leukemia test,

microchip,

temporary ID,

certificate for pet's first physical at the SPCA's Lipsey Clinic or Niagara Frontier Veterinary Society's veterinarian of choice

option of a 30-day pet insurance plan provided by 24PetWatch

a bag of Purina cat food (while supplies last)

'Hakuna CATata' applies to cats at the SPCA's Harlem Rd. facility in West Seneca or one of it's offsite adoption locations.