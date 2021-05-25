SPCA Serving Erie County rescues injured bald eagle

The SPCA says the first-year bald eagle had suffered an injury to his beak and a fractured femur. The bird is said to be in critical condition

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — The SPCA Serving Erie County is tending to a juvenile bald eagle after it was found injured Monday afternoon by Buffalo Police.

According to the SPCA, the bald eagle flew into a window of a building in the City of Buffalo. Two Buffalo Police officers heard a loud crash outside the Buffalo Police Headquarters on Franklin Street, and found the bird on the sidewalk.

Animal rescue team officers with the SPCA were called to the scene and brought the juvenile bald eagle to the SPCA's Wildlife Department hospital.

The SPCA says the first-year bald eagle had suffered an injury to his beak and a fractured femur. The bird is said to be in critical condition. The SPCA says it will consult with wildlife professionals at Cornell University's Wildlife Health Center. If the bird survives, Cornell University's Wildlife Health Center will perform surgery.

The SPCA says their current focus is making sure the juvenile bald eagle survives.

The SPCA says it will continue to update the progress of the bald eagle online here.