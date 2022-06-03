SPCA Serving Erie County has desperate need for volunteers

Volunteers are needed in all areas of operation.

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — If you are looking for somewhere to volunteer and love animals one local organization is in need.

The SPCA Serving Erie County put out an urgent call for volunteers on Friday. Positions are open in all areas of its operation.

People who would prefer to work with animals on a daily basis can volunteer in the SPCA’s foster care department, behavior department, animal care department, surgical suite, veterinary services areas, kitten nursery, cat colonies, off-site adoptions and more.



People are also needed for events, humane education and facilities.

You must be 18 years or older to volunteer. Opportunities and job descriptions are listed on the SPCA website. People can contact SPCA SPCA Director of Volunteer Services Kelly Deschamps, (716) 875-7360, ext. 232 or KellyD@yourspca.org.

There is also a Youth Service volunteer program available to students in grades 7 through 12. Those interested in learning more about this program can contact SPCA Volunteer Services Assistant/Youth Program Coordinator Desirea Mojica, (716) 875-7360, ext. 252 or DesireaM@yourspca.org.