SPCA Serving Erie County kicks off 'summer of love'

The adoption fee will be half off for dogs and cats one year and older and for rabbits of any age.

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — The SPCA Serving Erie County is spreading the love this summer by offering discounts on some adoptions.

During the SPCA's "summer of love" discounts will be given on rabbits as well as dogs and cats one year old and older. For those participating pets, the adoption fee will be half off. The SPCA also notes that shadow cats' adoption fees will be waived.

The discounted adoption fees applies to pets at the SPCA's West Seneca shelter as well as at the SPCA's offsite adoption locations.

"And this isn't it! We'll be celebrating all summer-long, so keep an eye on our website for more groovy adoption specials," the SPCA said on its website.