SPCA Serving Erie County holding open interviews Thursday

The organization has various job openings and will hold walk-in interviews at its 300 Harlem Rd. location in West Seneca.

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — Do you love animals and are currently looking for a job? If you answered yes to both of those questions, the SPCA would love to talk to you.

The shelter is holding open interviews Thursday, May 12 from 11 AM - 5 PM.

The walk-in interviews will be held at the West Seneca location at 300 Harlem Rd. Resumes and references are preferred, but not required.

Current job openings include, but are not limited to: Veterinary Technicians and Assistants, Animal Care employees, Humane Educator, Animal Adoptions Counselor.