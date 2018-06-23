The SPCA Serving Erie County held a memorial service for Cheektowaga Police K9 officer Wazi on Friday.

Wazi died one year ago after a heart condition.

Western New Yorkers gathered on Friday to remember a dog that helped protect their community for six years. Wazi's partner talked about his impact on the community, which showed with how many people turned out for the service.

"I had no idea, how many people, the lives he's touched," Officer John Doskocz said. "From young kids that first started seeing him to now they're teenagers, it's amazing to see how well that he impacted everyone."

During the service, a brick on the walkway outside the SPCA was dedicated in Wazi's honor.

