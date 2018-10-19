WEST SENECA, NY - Has the SPCA serving Erie County got a deal for you!

Monday, October 22 through November 12, it is offering free adoptions for past and current military members and half-off adoptions for everyone else.

The Vets & Pets program is their way of honoring the armed services as Veterans Day draws near.

The adoption fee is waived on dogs seven years and older and on all other animals for those on active duty, reserves, honorable discharge or service-disabled veterans or those retired from service. You must have a Military ID or DD214 with you.

For everyone else, fees for dogs seven years old and older and all other animals will be half-off.

You can meet your new best friend at the SPCA located at 300 Harlem Road in West Seneca, or one of their several other offsite adoption locations.

