SPCA in Erie County may be forced to close animal admissions on a temporary basis

The SPCA Serving Erie County is facing a near-crisis situation.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Animal cruelty rescues and low adoptions are causing concern at the SPCA Serving Erie County.

The situation is so serious, that the SPCA may be forced to close animal admissions on a temporary basis.

The increase in cruelty cases are due to several factors, including post-COVID-19 conditions.

Some dogs and cats have been at the SPCA for a long time.

The larger dogs require more care and a longer stay. Once you factor in a low number of adoptions, the president and CEO are sounding the alarm. "The heat isn't helping, people are struggling financially. We're sort of in a perfect storm right now. Our community is tired and they don't have many resources, but we want them to know we are a resource and if you need us, please reach out," said "Cait Daly.

She said as more care is given to animals in need and at-risk, the SPCA "may be forced to close animal admissions for an extended time."

However, they are offering assistance to people who want to keep their pets, those who wan t to surrender animals or those who require veterinary care, and more.

Daly said, "We're in a bit of a crisis state, especially as it pertains to space."

The community is being asked to adopt and take advantage of the SPCA’s trial adoption program (If The Fur Fits) and current adoption special (half-off animals 1 year and older).

A Speed Dating adoption event will be held on July 20 and July 21 from noon to 8 p.m. at the SPCA.