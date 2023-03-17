SPCA holding free vaccine for cats March 18

It runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lipsey Veterinary Clinic located at the SPCA’s main shelter at 300 Harlem Road in West Seneca.

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — The SPCA Serving Erie County is teaming up with Petco Love for a free vaccine clinic for cats this weekend.

You don't need an appointment. Cats must be in a proper cat carrier (no totes or cardboard boxes).

Cats will get a rabies vaccine along with a combo vaccine that prevents feline viral rhino tracheitis (FVR), feline calicivirus, and feline panleukopenia virus. The SPCA will also offer flea medicine, an oral dewormer, and microchips. There will also be free pet supplies while supplies last.