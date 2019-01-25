BUFFALO, N.Y. — Charlie, the dog found in a garbage tote in Buffalo is still in the ICU at the SPCA of Erie County.

The SPCA says that, while Charlie is making progress as far as weight gain and strength, keep in mind that he may be in crisis internally and his health could turn at any moment.

But for now, Charlie is wagging his tail and enjoying life at the moment, playing with his new toy from an anonymous friend.

WGRZ

The SPCA also says that additional test results should arrive later Friday or Saturday to give the veterinary team a better idea if Charlie may need specialized medication or treatments.