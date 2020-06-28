Sparklers are the only fireworks that are legal in New York State

Before you buy your fireworks, consider what is legal here and what is not.

NEW YORK — There's been fireworks going off a lot during this pandemic, but now we're coming up on the holiday known for them, and you should know one thing:

Sparkling devices is a broad category, and New York State limits the size, type and construction. The only ones that are legal are ground-based or handheld.

Sparkling devices, when lit, throw colorful sparks, may have a colorful flame and and/or make noise. They may also make a cloud of smoke, but they do not go into the air or explode.

Also, some counties and cities don't allow the sale or use of sparkling devices, including Bronx, Columbia, Kings, Nassau, New York, Orange (in the Cities of Middletown and Newburgh only), Queens, Richmond, Schenectady, Suffolk, and Westchester.

Consider also that using illegal fireworks, you could potentially be charged with:

Unlawfully Dealing with Fireworks and Dangerous Fireworks: The sale of illegal fireworks (roman candles, bottle rockets, mines, pyrotechnics, etc.) is a Class “B” misdemeanor. Possession of these illegal fireworks is a violation.

Disorderly Conduct: Intent to cause public inconvenience, annoyance or alarm, or recklessly creating a risk thereof: making unreasonable noise. This charge is a violation.

Reckless Endangerment in the Second Degree: Recklessly engaging in conduct which creates a substantial risk of serious physical injury to another

Section 293 of the Buffalo City Ordinance prohibits unreasonable noise.