BUFFALO, NY — SparkCharge is the winner of this year's 43North competition.

The company says that it provides portable charging solutions by ending range anxiety for electric car owners. SparkCharge launched in Syracuse, but is now based in Boston, Massachusetts.

"We look forward to moving to Buffalo to get set up here, we believe this is a great city," SparkCharge CEO and Founder Joshua Aviv said. "Everybody in our company was educated in an Upstate New York university. Syracuse, Binghamton, RIT, OCC. We know what it's like to be here in Upstate New York and we're ready to come back and make it amazing again."

As this year's winner, SparkCharge gets $1 million and incubator space right here in Buffalo.

You can find out more SparkCharge by clicking here.

© 2018 WGRZ