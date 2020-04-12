Southwest furloughs could affect Buffalo airport operations

A rapid dive in air travelers since the pandemic hit is listed as the reason for the furlough notices.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — With Southwest Airlines Co. issuing furlough notices to 7,000 nationwide employees, representatives from the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority are unsure what effect those layoffs will have at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport.

Dallas-headquartered Southwest issued a WARN notice Dec. 3. Southwest is the Buffalo airport's busiest commercial air carrier, handling nearly 40% of air traffic. The airline employs 100 people here.