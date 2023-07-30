New consignment store opens in East Aurora

A new shop 'Southtowns Kids Consignment' has officially opened in East Aurora.

EAST AURORA, N.Y. — A new consignment shop has officially opened its doors in East Aurora on Tuesday, August 15.

Southtowns Kids Consignment is a new local shop that buys and sells children's clothing items. They are a shop that is hoping to help those in the community save money on children's clothes while being economically friendly.

The shop accepts a wide variety of kids’ clothing for donations such as:

Clean, freshly laundered clothing from infants to teens

Shoes and boots

Accessories such as backpacks and purses

Sports attire such as cleats, baseball pants, leotards, and tennis skirts

Bathing suits (in season)

The store does mention that they will not be accepting:

Items that are not in good condition (stained, torn, worn out, or contain pet hair)

Items out of season

Toys

Books

Small items such as socks, underwear, or bibs

Anyone interested in donating items should utilize the 'Book Appointment' section on their website.

To shop the store people can visit the location on Seneca Street daily Tuesday - Saturday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

The shop is closed on Mondays and Sundays.

Hey Southtowns, I got my sign today and the store is coming along. I can’t wait for you to come in and see! Southtowns... Posted by Southtowns Kids Consignment on Thursday, August 3, 2023