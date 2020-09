The rider was a 55-year-old man from South Buffalo who rolled over while going down a very steep hill.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Firefighters in the Southtowns had to rescue an ATV rider who ended up going down a ravine.

This happened late this morning off of Grote Road. The rider was a 55-year-old man from South Buffalo who rolled over while going down a very steep hill.

Morton Corners and Gowanda Firefighters and Erie County rescuers used ropes to get him out, and Mercy Flight brought him to the hospital.