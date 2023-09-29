Southtowns crews battle 2-alarm fire at old Angola factory

The fire began around 5:30 p.m. at the former Emblem Bicycle Factory on LaSalle Street.

ANGOLA, N.Y. — Fire crews from across Western New York battled a 2-alarm fire Friday at an old factory in the Village of Angola.

The fire began around 5:30 p.m. at the former Emblem Bicycle Factory on LaSalle Street. Evans fire and police personnel responded to the scene after calls concerning a roof fire.

Fire departments from across the Southtowns used ladder trucks to help contain and eventually extinguish the blaze, which was mainly on the fourth floor and the roof of the building.

The Town of Evans Police Department and the Erie County Sheriff's Office is investigating. No injuries were reported.

Traffic for both vehicles and trains was shut down for some time while crews battled the fire, in the area of North and South Main streets and Commercial Street.