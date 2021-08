Following a search that included a Buffalo PD K-9 unit, a toy water gun was found.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — For the second time in the past three weeks, a Buffalo School went into lockdown following reports of a possible weapon in the building.

Police were called to Southside Elementary School around 10 a.m. Monday.

Following a search of the building, which included a Buffalo Police K-9 unit, a spokesperson for the department says a toy water gun was found.