The annual fundraiser helps support the beloved wildlife sanctuary.

SPRINGVILLE, N.Y. — Gooseneck Hill Waterfowl Sanctuary has been providing a safe harbor for endangered waterfowl for over three decades.

Their annual fundraiser 'Taste Of The Southtowns' helps them continue their important work.

This year's event will be held Sunday, September 19, from noon to 4 pm at St Aloysius Rc Church in Springville.

There will be great food from local restaurants, live music and much more.