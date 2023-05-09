State Police investigate Cattaraugus Co. accident that killed 1, injured 5 others

At this point, the circumstances point to a tragic mistake by a confused elderly driver.

ALLEGANY, N.Y. — One person was killed and several others were hurt in a weekend accident in the Town of Allegany which State Police are still investigating.

At this point, the circumstances point to a tragic mistake by a confused elderly driver.

State police say a Labor Day Weekend gathering for a group of senior citizens on Cheese Factory Road in the town of Allegany, Cattaraugus County took a very tragic turn as one of them was in the process of leaving on Sunday evening.

Troopers say for some reason as a 70 year woman from Bradford, Pa. was leaving and backing up her Ford sedan out of the driveway - she somehow drove that car towards others on the front lawn because of some issue- perhaps with her ability to handle the car.

Trooper James O'Callaghan, who is the Public Information Officer for Troop A, said, "I mean like strength - how much strength we have. A normal person could have easily turned the wheel straight again and would have had the know-how to do that, unfortunately, it wasn't the case in this situation where the wheel was still turned, the accelerator was pressed, panic - go even faster and unfortunately, six people get hit by a vehicle."

Trooper O'Callaghan says two people were actually pinned under the car and 81-year-old Ronald Piechota of Schenectady was killed. Another person was badly injured. "It was serious injuries to the point where it could have been a double fatal. Right now they're recovering at Erie County Medical Center. But they were flown from that site to Erie County Medical Center with very serious injuries."

The four other people were all treated at local hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries.

As for the cause: a police drug recognition expert did not find any impairment or intoxication - so it's believed at this point to be just a terrible accident.