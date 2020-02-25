Monday, New York State Police out of Fredonia responded to a crash around 4:10 P.M.on State Route 60 in the town of Pomfret, Chautauqua County for a three-vehicle crash.

Police say a 2009 Hyundai was driving northbound on Rt. 60 and rear-ended a 2016 Kia, who was stopped, waiting to turn left into a parking lot. The Kia was pushed into the southbound lane and was hit by a Volvo tractor-trailer.

The Kia's 35-year-old driver and a 7-year-old passenger were taken to Brooks Memorial Hospital. The driver was treated for non-life threatening injuries. The 7-year-old passenger was pronounced dead at the Hospital.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

This is still an ongoing investigation.