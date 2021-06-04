PA arrested after chase through Chautauqua County

The suspect is now facing numerous charges both in NY and PA.

FREDONIA, N.Y. — A Pennsylvania man is facing numerous charges after a police chase through Chautauqua County.

According to the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office, they were notified around 7:15 p.m. by officials in Pennsylvania about a vehicle that fled from police.

Later in the night, that same car was spotted by deputies in the Town of Westfield, when the officers tried to pull the driver over, he took off. Deputies chased the car about 15 miles through Chautauqua County ending in the Village of Fredonia where the suspect, 50-year-old Scott Fitch crashed the car. Fitch, a Meadville, PA native, tried to run from police through a creek bed, but was taken into custody shortly after.

He is now facing a long list of charges both in the state of Pennsylvania and Chautauqua County. Locally, the charges range from reckless driving to DWI. Fitch is being held at the Chautauqua County jail as he awaits arraignment.