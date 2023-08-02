New York State will be holding listening on how to make child support process for domestic violence survivors safer

The New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance and Office for the Prevention of Domestic Violence are coordinating a federally funded program.

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul issued a proclamation to make August child Support Awareness Month and announced two listening sessions in New York, including one in Western New York.

The New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance and Office for the Prevention of Domestic Violence are coordinating a federally funded Safe Access for Victims’ Economic Security demonstration, which will test a way to ensure all New Yorkers can safely pursue child support.

“As we highlight Child Support Awareness Month, we must also recognize the important role child support can play in helping the survivors of domestic violence achieve financial independence,” said Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance Acting Commissioner Barbara C. Guinn.

“The work being undertaken by the Safe Access for Victims’ Economic Security demonstration will lay the foundation for enhanced safety and economic stability for survivors, which in turn can provide them with added strength to remove themselves from an abusive relationship once and for all.”

Safe Access for Victims’ Economic Security demonstration is partnering with 12 counties to establish Impact Expert Advisory Groups that will gather feedback from survivors of domestic violence on how to make access to child care safer.

“Too often, survivors of domestic and gender-based violence cannot safely access the systems of service that New York State provides – this is especially true of child support services,” said Office for the Prevention of Domestic Violence Executive Director Kelli Owens.

“Financial abuse is one of the most common forms of domestic and gender-based violence and many abusive partners have learned how to manipulate child support systems in their favor. The SAVES program will allow child support services to become more accessible to survivors and will ultimately increase the number of survivors who seek out child support services.”

Listening sessions have already been held in Fulton County and Oneida County. Two more are happening this month, including one at ANEW Center in Chautauqua County on Aug. 23.

Survivors interested in participating can reach out to the ANEW Center directly or email SAVES_information@opdv.ny.gov for more information.