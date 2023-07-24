NYSP looking for missing Jamestown man

George Michos, 80, was last seen around 2:45 p.m. on Spruce Street.

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — A missing vulnerable adult alert has been issued for a Jamestown man who was last seen on Sunday, according to New York State Police.

George Michos, 80, was last seen around 2:45 p.m. on Spruce Street. He was driving a 2013 black Toyota RAV4 with the license plate: HBT-4548.

Michos was last seen wearing a dark blue polo shirt, black pants and white shoes. He is 5 feet 11 inches tall, has gray hair and brown eyes.

Michos has dementia and may be in need of medical attention.