NYSP looking for missing Jamestown man

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — A missing vulnerable adult alert has been issued for a Jamestown man who was last seen on Sunday, according to New York State Police.
George Michos, 80, was last seen around 2:45 p.m. on Spruce Street. He was driving a 2013 black Toyota RAV4 with the license plate: HBT-4548.
Michos was last seen wearing a dark blue polo shirt, black pants and white shoes. He is 5 feet 11 inches tall, has gray hair and brown eyes.
Michos has dementia and may be in need of medical attention.
Anyone with information about his location is asked to call New York State Police Troop T headquarters at 716-366-4179 or 911.