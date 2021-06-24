Cuba Cheese Co. selects Franklinville site for $505M cheese production plant

The facility, which will employ 229 current Cuba Cheese workers and has the potential to create another 200 jobs.

FRANKLINVILLE, N.Y. — After dropping plans to expand in Belvidere, Allegany County, Cuba Cheese Co. has selected a Cattaraugus County site for its $505 million, 480,000-square-foot cheese production plant.

Great Lakes Cheese Co. of Hiram, Ohio – Cuba Cheese’s parent company — selected a 200-acre site at 8114 Route 16 in Franklinville for the new plant. The facility, which will employ 229 current Cuba Cheese workers and has the potential to create another 200 jobs, will replace the company’s aging plant on Genesee Street in Cuba, Allegany County.

A Belvidere site about as less than 25 miles from the Cuba Cheese plant — which primarily manufactures mozzarella and provolone cheeses, as well as packages food service shreds — was dropped after the needed land could not be acquired.