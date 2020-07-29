Chautauqua County parks to reopen August 3

The Chautauqua County Department of Public Facilities Division of Parks and Recreation says two Chautauqua County parks will reopen to the public on August 3.

John R. Luensman Overview Park is located on Thayer Road in the Town of Portland.Tom Erlandson Overview Park is located on Oak Hill Road in the Town of Carroll.

Both will be open from 8:30 AM until dusk through November 1. However, park restrooms will not be open. Also, no large gatherings or organized events will be allowed.

“Both parks usually open in mid-May, but their openings were delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing requirements and the county’s budgetary constraints,” said Brad Bentley, Chautauqua County Department of Public Facilities Director. “With the opening of the parks, I remind those utilizing them to please be respectful of others, practice social distancing, and wear a face covering when unable to maintain at least six feet of distance from others.”