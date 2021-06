The Sheriff's Office says the ATV rolled and the victim died at the scene.

CHERRY CREEK, N.Y. — A Chautauqua County man has died following an ATV crash early Tuesday morning.

Investigators with the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office say the 25-year-old man was driving the ATV north on Main St. just after midnight Tuesday. Dispatchers say the man lost control and rolled over.

The victim, whose name has not yet been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.