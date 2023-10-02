Chautauqua County sounds alarm over deadly overdose spike

The county revealed four deaths suspected to be drug overdoses occurred over the weekend near Jamestown.

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. — The Chautauqua County Health Department, the Department of Mental Hygiene, Jamestown Police Department and the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office are urging the community to be safe as the community grasps with a spike of deadly overdose.

Officials worry this likely means there is a deadly supply of street drugs circulating in the community. They warn that any drugs bought on the street, should be assumed to contain fentanyl.

If you know someone struggling with drug abuse or addiction, youre asked to reach out and warn them.