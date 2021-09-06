Southern Tier man begins 300-mile run around Ellicottville to raise money, awareness for Cystic Fibrosis Foundation

Bradley Poole's goal is to log 300 miles in three days and top the $65,000 he raised last year.

ELLICOTT, N.Y. — Bradley Poole is embarking on a huge physical and mental challenge as he circles Ellicottville for the next three days to raise money and awareness for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

Poole has cystic fibrosis, a progressive, genetic disease that causes persistent lung infections and limits the ability to breathe over time. He takes dozens of pills and does numerous treatments daily to help clear his lungs and allow him to breathe easier.

Poole aims to run 100 miles a day for three days, beginning Wednesday, June 9. He will do a four-mile loop through the village 75 times.

"I want people to see what is possible, especially those with CF, the younger generation. If you take good care of yourself, keep yourself healthy, do your treatments, listen to your doctors, listen to your parents, exercise. I'll be 34 in August. I wasn't so sure I would be running at this age," said Poole. "Just showing them that no matter how tough things get, if you keep pushing through, you can get through it. You just have to keep grinding."

In August 2020, he ran 266 miles through every town in Cattaraugus County in one week and raised $65,000.

"In order to get better medications for us and treatments and eventually a cure, it has to come from donations," said Poole. "I got through it [last year] and raised a bunch of money. I was just thinking I've got to do something else [this year] because I feel like the bigger the event, the crazier the event the more awareness it's going to the cause you're supporting."