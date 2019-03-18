SALAMANCA, N.Y. — The county chairs of the Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, Allegany and Livingston county Democratic parties have picked the person they hope will replace former Senator Cathy Young for the 57th State Senate district in Albany.

Austin Morgan of Freedom in Cattaraugus County is expected to graduate this spring from Cornell University with a degree in Human Development.

He's currently the co-president and former client manager of Cornell Productions, a student-run company that employs 40 student-workers. The company designs venue event layouts and cost estimates for clients. He's also worked as a substitute teacher and as a one-on-one teacher aide with specials needs students.

"He is one of those rare people who walks into a room and instantly gets your attention," said Cattaraugus County Democratic chairman Frank Puglisi.

The four county chairs said next up is the task of circulating petitions to get Morgan on the ballot for the November 5 special election to fill Young's seat.