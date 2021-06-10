Southern Tier bridge named in honor of local Vietnam veteran

The I-86 bridge over Schoolhouse Road will be named the Sergeant David Lockwood Memorial Bridge.

RANDOLPH, N.Y. — A Southern Tier bridge will be renamed in honor of a local Vietnam Veteran.

Senator George Borello announced on Thursday the I-86 bridge over Schoolhouse Road in Randolph will be named the Sergeant David Lockwood Memorial Bridge.

“Sergeant Lockwood was a decorated war hero who served his country with distinction. Dedicating this bridge in his honor is a fitting tribute,” Senator Borrello said. “My father also served in Vietnam, so I am aware of the incredible hardships our servicemen faced in that war. Recognizing their sacrifice is a noble and worthy effort.”

The bill to do that passed both houses of the legislature and is now headed to Gov. Andrew Cuomo's desk.

Sergeant Lockwood was born in Salamanca and is a Randolph graduate. He attended Jamestown Community College before joining the U.S. Army to serve in Vietnam. He became a carpenter after coming back home and helped build the bridge that will be named in his honor.

During his military service, Sergeant Lockwood received the Good Conduct Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Combat Infantry Badge, two Bronze Star Medals, three Silver Star medals and the Expert Rifle (M-14) badge.