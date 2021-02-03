Southern Tier Brewing to convert 716 Food and Sport into its newest taproom

The craft brewer's expansion into downtown Buffalo is expected to open in late summer of 2021.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Downtown Buffalo is getting a new entry into the world of craft brewing.

The official announcement came out Tuesday: the Southern Tier Brewing Company will open its newest taproom in the soon-to-be-former 716 Food and Sport.

“Since we opened our doors in 2002, Buffalo has been one of our top markets,” said Phin DeMink, founder of Southern Tier Brewing Company.

“We’ve always viewed Buffalo as home and always wanted a physical presence in the Buffalo market. We were looking for the right spot to share our great brands with our many friends and fans who have been such loyal supporters of Southern Tier over the years. We believe we finally found the perfect location," said DeMink

Updates to the space will include onsite brewing and a retail area for merchandise and 'to go' sales of beer and spirits. The new taproom will also include a from-scratch, beer-inspired food menu, and pour a full line of Southern Tier beers, ciders, seltzers, and spirits.

Pegula Sports and Entertainment is excited about Southern Tier taking up residence in the LECOM Harborcenter.

“Terry and I built LECOM Harborcenter to contribute to the rebirth of Canalside and our waterfront,” said PSE President & CEO Kim Pegula.

“Part of our plan has always been to find local partners to run these businesses when the time was right. It makes sense now to have our longtime partners at Southern Tier take over ownership and rebrand (716) Food and Sport. We are confident that Phin, Sara and their team will enhance the great experience our fans have come to expect by doing what they do best, serving them their favorite locally brewed craft beers along with a new menu of hand-crafted, beer-inspired food items and appetizers," said Pegula.