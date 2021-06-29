Southern Tier Brewing expects early fall opening at former (716) Food and Sport

The Buffalo site will be its fifth STB location, joining taprooms in Lakewood, Pittsburgh, Cleveland and Charlotte.

Canalside is a few steps closer to having a brewpub: Southern Tier Brewing Co. filed its liquor license applications with the state June 16 with hopes of opening before October.

The Lakewood-based beer maker is building out the former (716) Food and Sport site at the LECOM Harborcenter Complex in Buffalo, a deal announced in March with building owner Pegula Sports and Entertainment.

Southern Tier Brewing is the region's largest craft brewery, producing 122,500 barrels in 2020.