Southern Erie County Code Blue shelter open Wednesday night

The Rural Outreach Center and Lincoln Field House will not be open on December 24 for daytime warming.

EAST AURORA, N.Y. — The Rural Outreach Center will be open as a overnight shelter Wednesday night, December 23, from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

The Rural Outreach Center is located at 765 Olean Road, East Aurora.

The center serves Southern Erie County, including West Seneca, Alden, Elma, Marilla, Hamburg, Orchard Park, Aurora, Wales, Evans, Eden, Concord, Boston, Colden, Holland, Brant, Angola, Gowanda, North Collins, Sardinia, Collins, and Springville.

If you encounter someone on the street during these time frames, please direct them to one of the Code Blue shelters. You can also call 211 to have an outreach team dispatched; outreach teams are dispatched between 7 p.m. and 11 p.m.

Between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. individuals should be directed to the NFTA Metro Transportation Center. Bus tickets won't be distributed until 6 p.m. and those needing tickets to a shelter cannot wait in the center until 6 p.m. Anyone who arrives before 6 p.m. will be directed to Harbor House.

Helpful numbers and resources: