SOUTH WALES, N.Y. — John Klatt and his sister, Mary Schlabach, of South Wales are prepared for an adventure that almost didn't seem possible.

"Any cancer diagnosis is tragic and life-changing, and it was for me as well. The doctor who originally diagnosed my condition gave me two to four years to live. That was three and a half years ago," John told 2 On Your Side.

John is in remission, but as he describes it, he's not out of the woods. Right now there is no cure for Multiple Myeloma, the type of blood cancer he battled.

John and Mary want to change that, one stride at a time.

They're taking part in a program called Moving Mountains for Multiple Myeloma.

"It's three days in Iceland, hiking about eight to 10 hours a day," Mary said.

John said at first people thought he was crazy when he told them about his plans.

"It's hard to explain. It was just kind of a spiritual experience that I just felt compelled that I needed to go to Iceland to share this event with other people who are survivors, doctors, caregivers," he said.

The money they raise goes to research, and the duo is working hard to get ready. They're hiking four to six miles on a regular basis.

2 On Your Side asked, what's it like for you to be able to do this not only for your brother but also with him?

Mary answered: "It's absolutely amazing. When John got the diagnosis of Multiple Myeloma, family pulls together in the tough times, which we did, but I get to be with John during a victorious time, a mountain top experience."

John said he does have fears about the trip but knows the ability to take it on is a blessing.

"This cancer has been an opportunity to deepen my relationship with myself, my own mortality. I have no choice but to recognize the fact that, yes, we get to live this life, and it's a good one, but it doesn't last forever," he said.

MORE ON WGRZ.COM

Group running across country to fight cancer stops in Buffalo

Young cancer survivor is pulled on stage at Thomas Rhett concert

Western New York man has donated blood platelets for 50 years