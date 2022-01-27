South Buffalo's Schupper Club to be reborn as the Tillerman

The team at Hook & Ladder Development Co. plans to turn 2115 Seneca St. into the Tillerman.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — New owners of a longtime South Buffalo pub expect to open it this spring just in time for St. Patrick’s Day.

The team at Hook & Ladder Development Co. plans to turn 2115 Seneca St. into the Tillerman, which will operate as a bar/restaurant offering beer, wine, liquor and cider.

The company bought the building in October 2020 for $210,000. The building most recently operated as Schupper House and before that as Manny’s Tavern.