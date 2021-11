Terminal B, located at 901 Fuhrmann Blvd., was constructed more than 60 years ago as an adjunct warehouse to Terminal A.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Terminal B, a 100,000-square-foot building at the southern end of Outer Harbor, will soon transform into a concert and special event venue on the shores of Lake Erie.

“It is just part of the evolution,” said Steve Ranalli, Erie Canal Harbor Development Corp. president.

