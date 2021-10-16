South Buffalo's Okell Park to undergo $3.3M renovation project

New synthetic turf will be installed alongside other upgrades including indoor batting cages and lighting.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Western New York leaders and the South Buffalo Baseball Association met at Okell Park on Saturday to announce $3.3 million in planned renovations.

New synthetic turf will be installed. With the intention of reducing routine maintenance costs, plans for the South Buffalo park include:

revamped and relocated baseball and t-ball diamonds

improved field lighting

new pathways

a new scoreboard

improvements to the concession building

installation of indoor batting cages

a playground renovation

upgraded utilities and on-site drainage

“As a kid, South Buffalo Baseball changed my life," State Senator Tim Kennedy said in a statement. "The Association not only helps youth build critical skills, but it also builds character and fosters the invaluable experience of being part of a team. Every day, SBBA coaches show up for our young athletes, and today, we’re proud to show up for them by delivering this home run for Okell Park.

"These significant, long-overdue renovations will give players and coaches access to an impressive state-of-the-art home turf and ultimately help South Buffalo Baseball expand its operations and its ability to engage our youth long-term."

The South Buffalo Baseball Association fields 23 house teams and eight travel teams, with ages ranging from 6 to 15 years old each season. More than 250 kids took part in the SBBA in 2021, according to the association.

"The organization’s teams will be training and playing on some of the best diamonds in the area," Buffalo Common Councilmember Chris Scanlon said. "I’m proud to have played a small part in getting this project off the ground, and look forward to seeing it come to fruition."