South Buffalo nonprofit group offers a Mother's Day special: free manicures

Child care was available so moms could relax while they got their nails done at Steps Ministries on Seneca Street.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — At Steps Ministries on Seneca Street in South Buffalo, moms received manicures for free on Mother's Day.

A nail artist was there to give out Color Street nails, and a local baker provided some unique and custom cookies.

Child care was available so moms could relax while they got their nails done. Refreshments such as tea and coffee were provided too.

"I think it's so important to recognize moms because it's a hard thing," Pastor Ruth Tagg said. "And it's good to have a day to recognize all that they do."

"It's definitely good once and a while to have some pampering. It's really amazing that my husband came up with the idea to give back. It's a good way for moms to know how appreciated they are."