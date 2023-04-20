South Buffalo family loses home in a fire

A woman, 20, who with her fiancé cares for a younger brother and adopted daughter, looks to start anew after escaping flames with just the clothes on their backs.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A young family from South Buffalo was burned out of their Lockwood Avenue home on Wednesday night.

"I did not think my whole life would come crashing down yesterday," Justina Schapiro told 2 On Your Side on Thursday afternoon.

Schapiro said the blaze, which gutted the house, began when hot oil on the stove caught fire.

“We were getting ready to cook some chicken wings for dinner,” she said.

According to Schapiro, the flames spread quickly, and the family escaped the home with their lives but nothing else.

“Just the clothes on our backs,” she said. “We didn’t even have socks or shoes on."

Schapiro lived at the home with her fiancé, Camreon Loynes, her 15-year-old brother Tylor, and a 12-year-old girl named Guinevere, whom she adopted from a broken home two years ago.

“Her parents were friends with mine and she had a bad home life. I told her when she was little that when I turned 18 I would adopt her, and that’s what I did,” Schapiro said.

Schapiro, who dreams of someday being an English teacher, is just 20 years old herself.

At an age when many of her of peers might be pursuing their career goals through college, she holds down a job as a barista at the Spot Coffee inside the Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center to support her younger brother and adopted daughter.

“We are survivors, and we fight, and that's what I'm going to teach her, being her mom, if anything. We’re going to get through this because we are strong,” Schapiro said.

Not asking for much

For now, Schapiro and Loynes, who is currently unemployed, and the children have all moved in to Schapiro’s sister’s small house in North Buffalo.

“She's willing to let us stay here until we find a place," Schapiro said.

Despite having lost all their belongings, when asked what people could do to help them, Schapiro didn’t ask for much.

Just help in finding a place to live.

“If there are any landlords out there … I have a decent amount saved up, which is enough for at least a deposit right now. We're looking for a one bedroom, so my daughter can have a room. Camreon and I are OK sleeping in a front room,” she said.

Unlike in many cases, there is currently no GoFundMe site set up to solicit money to help the family either.

“We’re not looking for charity,” Schapiro said. “We’re just looking for someone (landlord) who is decent enough to work with us, and work with what we have right now."