South Buffalo donation drive helps those impacted by Tops mass shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Common Council member Chris Scanlon on Sunday held an event with South Buffalo Roots to "Fill the Trailer."

The goal was to collect donations of food, cleaning supplies, diapers, and more for those impacted by the mass shooting at the Jefferson Avenue Tops Market on May 14, where 10 people were killed and three more wounded.

Scanlon said it was a great turnout.

"When things are at their worst, people in South Buffalo and people in Buffalo really band together and come together, pull in the same direction to make sure we're taking care of our neighbors, taking care of our friends," Scanlon said.

"So this is just another example of what it means to be from Buffalo: one Buffalo, one community, one all-encompassing community."