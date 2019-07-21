The 19th annual Garden Tour in South Buffalo started Sunday morning at 9 a.m. The free self-guided tour allows people to walk, ride bikes, or drive through South Buffalo to admire the neighborhood.

Volunteers will distribute maps until 1 p.m. at Tim Russert's Children's Garden, located at 2002 South Park Avenue, however the tour officially ends at 2 p.m. on Sunday.

The tour is hosted by an organization called South Buffalo Alive. The nonprofit strives to improve the quality of life in South Buffalo through preservation and beautification efforts.

While the event is free, there is a suggested donation of $2 or more. All proceeds will benefit South Buffalo Alive's annual Christmas in the Park event.