Source: Erie County Sheriff's Office investigating viral video

A Change.org petition claims the teen was attacked, and even dragged into the woods, and left to die.

CLARENCE, N.Y. — 2 On Your Side is working to learn more about a very disturbing video that is being shared on social media.

A Change.org petition was started on Tuesday and has more than 18,000 signatures. The petition claims the boy was attacked, and even dragged into the woods, and left to die. The petition also says the teen suffered broken bones and collapsed lungs, although, 2 On Your Side has not confirmed those details.

2 On Your Side has reviewed a graphic video that was shared on Snapchat. The clip shows other teens repeatedly stomping on the boy, someone then throws his limp body out the window. At the end of the video, he's shown with serious injuries and blood all over his face.

Here's what we know about the recent incident in Clarence -- captured in graphic video -- in which a teenage boy is seen getting kicked by others. His body is then tossed out a window. @ECSONY1 is investigating, although no official response yet. We'll keep everyone posted. @WGRZ pic.twitter.com/X7zWdn5LE8 — Michael Wooten (@wgrzMichael) December 16, 2020

A source with the Erie County Sheriff's Office tells 2 On Your Side that there is an open investigation. While there are a lot of rumors and accusations on social media, it is unclear at this time what led up to the incident and who was involved.