Source: Erie County Sheriff's Office investigating viral video

CLARENCE, N.Y. — 2 On Your Side is working to learn more about a very disturbing video that is being shared on social media.
A Change.org petition was started on Tuesday and has more than 18,000 signatures. The petition claims the boy was attacked, and even dragged into the woods, and left to die. The petition also says the teen suffered broken bones and collapsed lungs, although, 2 On Your Side has not confirmed those details.
2 On Your Side has reviewed a graphic video that was shared on Snapchat. The clip shows other teens repeatedly stomping on the boy, someone then throws his limp body out the window. At the end of the video, he's shown with serious injuries and blood all over his face.
A source with the Erie County Sheriff's Office tells 2 On Your Side that there is an open investigation. While there are a lot of rumors and accusations on social media, it is unclear at this time what led up to the incident and who was involved.
The Sheriff's Office has not publicly commented on the investigation. This is a developing story and we will this story as more information becomes available.