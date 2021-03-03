'Soup for the Soul' program providing hot meals to those in need in Niagara Falls

The program starts March 4 and runs every Thursday through April 8.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A new program called "Soup for the Soul" is aiming to provide hot meals to those in need in Niagara Falls.

The Create a Healthier Niagara Falls Collaborative (CHNFC) has teamed together with F BITES for the six week program to "provide healthy, sustainable, and delicious food" at several locations across Niagara Falls.

“Many Niagara Falls residents are experiencing economic hardships,” said Brian Archie, integrator and change agent at CHNFC. “We will continue to collaborate with other organizations to bring resources into hard-to-reach areas and to improve the overall health of our community.”

F BITES will prepare and deliver the soup to seven different locations in the Falls starting March 4. The program runs every Thursday at 1 p.m. through April 8.

“Soup for the Soul is just one way our city can fill the poverty gap during these especially hard times,” said Chef Bobby Anderson, Founder of F BITES. “Great Food Changing Lives is our mission at F BITES, so to fulfill this mission, participants of the F BITES in-school programs will assist with the preparation and production of the soups.”

Each location participating in the program will receive 50 meals, except Spallino and Wrobel Towers, which are both set to receive 25 meals.

You can view the full schedule below.