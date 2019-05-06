Like many women, Deidre Medina struggled after pregnancy.

The Buffalo resident said, "I had feelings of trying to find a way out. I was crying. I was angry, and finally I knew that something wasn't right."

It wasn't until about six months after giving birth she learned she had postpartum depression.

Medina said she got the help she needed, and now she's dedicated to helping other moms.

She's been a birth doula for four years, and she specializes in postpartum services.

"I didn't want other moms to feel that way. I didn't want them to feel alone," Medina said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 1 in 9 women experience symptoms of postpartum depression.

It's estimated 1 in 5 women will be affected by perinatal mood or anxiety disorder, yet only about half of them will seek out help.

In New York State, detecting these kinds of illnesses will soon be a lot more accessible.

The State Department of Financial Services will require all New York commercial health insurance policies to cover maternal depression screenings.

The regulation was first proposed as a part of Governor Andrew Cuomo's 2018 Women's Agenda.

It will take effect 60 days after publication in the State Register on June 12.

"It's a huge step forward. It's so important to have support locally and for other providers to know what to look for," Medina said.

Experts believe maternal depression is most common during pregnancy or in the first year after giving birth, which can impact the entire family.

It is treatable when detected early, so access to screenings a crucial part of the process.

Medina added, "There are other moms like you. There is support in our community and just seek the help and know that you have support and that we hear you."

