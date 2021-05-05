'Songlorious' helping struggling musicians during COVID-19 pandemic

A couple from Tennessee started the website as a way for songwriters to make ends meet.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Before the COVID pandemic began, Ellen and Omayya Atout's friends asked the musicians to make them a song for their wedding.

"When they played it, it was like a much bigger hit. People were crying," Omayya Atout said.

When the pandemic came around, it gave the couple from Chattanooga, Tennessee the idea to create a website that makes personalized songs for people called "Songlorious." The demand turned out to be greater than they expected.

"We started getting too many orders to handle and artists reaching out to us," Omayya Atout said.

They ended up hiring more than 100 musicians who had been struggling to make ends meet during the pandemic when live shows became non-existent.

"That's pretty much, everyone who's in my scenario, that's pretty much 90 percent of your income is live performances. As soon as that was taken away, we're all self-employed so there was nothing else for us to do," said Nico Zarcone.

Zarcone is a musician here in Buffalo who joined Songlorious after seeing an ad on Facebook.

"Songlorious came in and saved the day really," Zarcone said. "While I was being able to pay some bills, it was also like I was also working on my own craft at the same time."

Nico could make about $40 per song. He does about one a day with holidays being the busiest. At times, he could barely make songs because there were too many musicians. When he could grab one, he was creating music he never thought he'd write.

"A lot of people started relationships during the pandemic and I've written songs about people who just started living together during the pandemic and then they couldn't go anywhere. It was just very weird circumstances and a lot of unique songs came out of it," Zarcone said.

Even as venues begin to open up, Nico anticipates he'll still use "Songlorious" because of some new challenges getting back into them.

"They're bringing back the people they know are going to bring a crowd or will make people stay a little longer. So it will be tough for people - anyone trying to get into the scene," Zarcone said.

With or without the pandemic the Atout's are just grateful they can provide a new way for musicians to stay afloat.