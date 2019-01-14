BUFFALO, N.Y. — Keith Sylvester, 47, sits in a jail in Atlanta, Georgia, charged with the murder of his mother and step-father last July.

Deborah Hubbard, 65, and Harry Hubband, 67, were found strangled inside their burning home on Harvel Drive.

Sylvester is charged with two counts of murder; four counts of felony murder; two counts of aggravated assault strangulation; one count of arson in the first degree; and one count of insurance fraud.

According to police, he was the sole beneficiary of his mother's homeowners policy.

Investigators initially believed that the Hubbards died in the house fire, but they say later evidence shows that the couple was strangled to death.

Sylvester will return to court on March 4.

Hubbard Family